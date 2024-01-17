Former Providence mayor joins Adler Pollock & Sheehan

PROVIDENCE – Former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras has joined Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC as a senior counsel, the law firm announced Wednesday.

In his new role, Taveras will be focused on civil, commercial and government litigation as well as municipal restructuring, public finance, pensions and public infrastructure.

“Angel’s extensive government experience, his legal and communication skills, and his network of contacts make him a valuable addition to our team. We believe that Angel will contribute greatly to the success of our firm,” said managing partner Robert Brooks.

Taveras served as mayor from 2011 to 2015 and is credited with rescuing Providence from a “Category 5 fiscal hurricane” by managing a projected $110 million structural deficit with pension reforms.

Taveras left office shortly after a failed gubernatorial bid and was named litigation shareholder in the international law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP’s Boston office, later on Taveras was also a partner at Womble Bond Dickenson LLP.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.