Former Providence police chief named head of security at Brown University

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HUGH T. CLEMENTS Jr. was appointed vice president for public safety and emergency management and chief of police at Brown University. /PBN FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Former city police leader Hugh T. Clements Jr. has been named vice president for public safety and emergency management and chief of police at Brown University. Clements, who served as Providence police chief from 2011 to 2023, stepped into the role at Brown on an interim basis on Dec. 22. He has already

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