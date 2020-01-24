Former R.I. construction manager pleads guilty to fraud and identity theft

PROVIDENCE – Gregory Meeker, a former construction manager for a Newport-based real estate development company, pleaded guilty to 12 counts of bank fraud and two counts of aggravated identity theft in federal court on Thursday.

Meeker, of Barrington, oversaw projects for Landings Real Estate Group, including Newport Beach Club and Long Meadow Landing projects, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Meeker admitted to devising a scheme in which he would submit invoices to Landings that were false or inflated in the name of subcontractors. Meeker deposited those checks into his bank account. He defrauded banks, construction companies and his employer of over $200,000, according to DOJ.

The case was investigated by the FBI.

Meeker also admitted to using false invoices and forged endorsements on checks that had the names of subcontractors, rather than names of companies, including to individuals that he knew. He also admitted to forging the endorsement of the Town of Portsmouth on the back of three checks made out to the town, among other crimes, including identity theft and fraud related to a company he used to operate GMC Construction.

Meeker is set to be sentenced on April 7.