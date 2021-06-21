Former R.I. DEM Director Coit named NOAA Fisheries assistant administrator

PROVIDENCE – Former R.I. Department of Environmental Management Director Janet Coit has officially been named the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Fisheries assistant administrator, the NOAA announced Monday.

Coit, according to NOAA, will also serve as acting assistant secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and deputy NOAA administrator, for which she will support and manage NOAA’s coastal and marine programs. Coit’s appointment is effective immediately and will succeed Paul Doremus, who has been the NOAA Fisheries acting assistant administrator since January, NOAA said.

As NOAA Fisheries assistant administrator, NOAA said, Coit will oversee recreational and commercial fisheries management within federal waters of the U.S. exclusive economic zone, coastal fisheries habitat conservation, and marine mammal protection and protected species conservation.

In a statement, Coit said she is looking forward to working with the agency’s employees to rebuild fisheries, and protect and conserve endangered resources and habitats.

“It’s clear that NOAA Fisheries is already pivoting to capture and incorporate climate impacts into its world-class science capabilities,” Coit said. “That will serve us well as we focus on the management of some of the most iconic and sustainable fisheries in the world.”

Coit’s new role comes just three days after her final day as director of RIDEM. She had led RIDEM since 2011. Terrence Gray, the department’s deputy director for environmental protection, is currently RIDEM’s acting director.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo said in a statement Monday that Coit understands the direct link between natural resources management and economic vitality for the country.

“She is a tremendous addition to our NOAA team, who brings a wealth of experience in supporting fisheries, promoting the seafood sector, protecting the marine environment and tackling climate change,” Raimondo said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.