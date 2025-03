Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – A former Cranston resident who falsely represented himself as a successful financial adviser has been indicted and arraigned in federal court on a charge of wire fraud, acting U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Sara Miron Bloom announced Thursday. According to the indictment released Wednesday, a Rhode Island couple invested $140,000 with Jason

According to the indictment released Wednesday, a Rhode Island couple invested $140,000 with Jason Johnson, 51, a financial adviser and then-proprietor of the now-defunct W.S. Solutions LLC who claimed he had a “million dollars in clients.”

It is alleged that within a week, Johnson diverted the funds into two bank accounts that he opened and controlled without the couple’s knowledge. Then, over the next 12 months, Johnson allegedly withdrew and spent most of the couple’s invested funds to pay for his own personal expenditures.

Johnson failed to respond to repeated inquiries from the investors over lengthy periods of time. Instead,

he sent them electronic communications assuring them that their accounts were being serviced and that they would receive distributions of profits at some later date, instead of providing any statements of investment activity, tracking reports or summaries.

On July 22, 2019, the R.I. secretary of the state revoked The Certificate of Organization/Registration for W.S. Solutions LLC for failure to file an annual report.

Johnson appeared before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Wednesday and was released on unsecured bond.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lee H. Vilker.