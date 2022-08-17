Former R.I. Philharmonic music director Rachleff dies at 67

PROVIDENCE – Larry Rachleff, the former longtime music director for the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra, died Aug. 8 in Houston, the orchestra announced Aug. 10. He was 67.

Rachleff served as the orchestra’s music director from 1996 through 2017. During that time, Rachleff put forth a strong focus to music education in public schools, the orchestra said.

Additionally, the merger of the Rhode Island Philharmonic & Music School was established during Rachleff’s tenure as music director, the orchestra said. He was also a guest conductor for various orchestras, including the Utah Symphony, Houston Symphony, Seattle Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, Kansas City Symphony, Phoenix Symphony, Dayton Philharmonic and Toledo Symphony, among many others, the orchestra said.

“Larry brought an intensity and vision that raised the orchestra to new heights,” Rhode Island Philharmonic Executive Director David Beauchesne said in a statement. “His tireless focus on artistic quality, dedication to excellence, and advocacy for music education was embraced by orchestra, audience, and the greater Rhode Island community.”

Rachleff’s death comes about a month after Bramwell Tovey, the orchestra’s principal conductor and music director, died from cancer.

