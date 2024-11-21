Former R.I. senator Cano now SBA’s New England regional administrator

PROVIDENCE – Two months after she resigned from the R.I. Senate
, rumors of Sandra Cano taking a job with the U.S. Small Business Administration are now confirmed.
The SBA announced Wednesday that Cano, who was the city of Pawtucket’s commerce director in addition to being an state elected official, was recently named the SBA’s new regional administrator for New England. Her new role will serve all six New England states, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts, the SBA said.
Cano is also the first Latina to be appointed SBA New England’s regional administrator, the SBA says.
Cano was first elected to the R.I. Senate in 2018 in a special election after then-Sen. James Doyle II resigned. Doyle in 2019 was sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to 33 counts of bank fraud and tax crimes. She also as a state senator chaired the Senate Committee on Education.
Cano also last year finished third in a special Democratic primary election for the 1st Congressional District seat in the U.S. House after David N. Cicilline resigned from Congress
to lead the Rhode Island Foundation.
The SBA says Cano in leading Pawtucket’s commerce department developed innovative marketing strategies to attract businesses to the city, as well as crafted policies to make Pawtucket a hub for commerce and development. Cano also previously worked at Navigant Credit Union as its assistant vice president of business and community development.
“Together, we will continue to empower small businesses by ensuring they have the resources, support, and access they need to grow and succeed,” Cano said in a statement. “My commitment to advancing equity and expanding access to opportunities for all entrepreneurs will guide my work as we help strengthen our local economies and create a more inclusive future for small businesses across the region.”
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.