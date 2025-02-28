Former R.I. tourism director DePetrillo dies

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE

–

David C. DePetrillo, who served as the state’s tourism director for 25 years, has died.

The Rhode Island Hospitality Association announced

DePetrillo’s death on Thursday, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

“With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of our dear friend, David DePetrillo,” the association said. “A beloved figure in Rhode Island’s hospitality and tourism community. For more than half a century, David’s leadership, kindness, and unwavering dedication shaped our industry.”

During his time as tourism director from 1983 to 2008,

DePetrillo – in partnership with the University of Rhode Island – was responsible for conducting the first comprehensive study on the economic impact of tourism within the state.

DePetrillo helped launch marketing campaigns, highlighted in the annual Rhode Island Travel Guide, that have played up Ocean State history, the state’s natural wonders and its local cuisine. He also pioneered the use of new technologies to grow the industry, such as helping to create one of the first state tourism websites in the nation: the Tourism Division’s

VisitRhodeIsland.com

.

DePetrillo has received numerous honors for his work. He was chosen by his peers for the State Tourism Director of the Year Award; has received the Governor’s Tourism Award; and was honored by Yankee Magazine as its New England Tourism Person of the Year.

DePetrillo was also a founding member of the Rhode Island Geotourism Collaborative, a board member and former chairman of the National Council of State Tourism Directors, and has served on the board of the Travel Industry Association.

Calling hours for DePetrillo will be at Nardolillo Funeral Home on March 2, starting at 4 p.m. His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 3, at the Holy Apostles Catholic Church.

PBN staff contributed to this report.