Former RISD interim president, incoming Bryant CFO Proulx dies

SMITHFIELD – David R. Proulx, a longtime education professional who was recently appointed as Bryant University’s new vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer, died unexpectedly July 7, according to his obituary from North Kingstown-based Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home.

Proulx was 52.

Proulx, a New Hampshire native who was slated to begin his new role at Bryant on Aug. 1, was also the interim president at the Rhode Island School of Design from July 1, 2021, through March 31. Proulx served that role after former RISD President Rosanne Somerson departed the arts school in 2021 and before Crystal Williams became RISD’s new president.

Proulx’s obituary also noted that he served on the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce and the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council boards, along with other board roles.

Proulx leaves behind a wife and three children. The obituary notes memorial contributions can be made to the North Kingstown Athletics Booster Club and the Oyster River Youth Association in Madbury, N.H.

Bryant President Ross Gittell said in a message to faculty and staff that Farokh Bhada, the university’s associate vice president for business affairs, will “continue to support Bryant’s strategic financial planning and provide oversight for financial operations” on an interim basis until an incoming chief financial officer and vice president for business affairs joins Bryant permanently.

