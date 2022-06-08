Former RISD interim president named Bryant’s new CFO, VP of business affairs

SMITHFIELD – David R. Proulx, who briefly served as the interim president at the Rhode Island School of Design, has been appointed as Bryant University’s new vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer, the university announced May 25.

Proulx will start his new role at Bryant on Aug. 1. Proulx served as RISD’s interim president from July 1, 2021, through March 31 after former President Rosanne Somerson departed RISD. Prior to his brief stint as president, Proulx served as RISD’s senior vice president for finance and administration and treasurer, responsible for an operating budget of about $170 million at the local arts college.

In his new role at Bryant, Proulx will be involved with all aspects of the university’s operating and capital plans and budgets, Bryant said, as well as funding Bryant’s Vision 2030 strategic plan.

In a statement, Proulx said Bryant has a “very strong foundation” and is “well-poised to reach a new level of excellence.”

“I am honored to join Bryant University and the team of President Ross Gittell at this exciting time,” Proulx said. “I look forward to building relationships with the Bryant community and my role in helping to drive the institution forward.”

