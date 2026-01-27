Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PROVIDENCE – Copley Chambers, a rooming house built in 1913 at 206 Broad St. that was restored and reopened in 2024 as housing for young adults, has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places. “Copley Chambers’ inclusion in the National Register is a testament to the significance of everyday places,” said Joanna Doherty,

Former rooming house in Providence named to National Register of Historic Places

. “Buildings that housed Providence’s booming working class tell an important story, and we are pleased to see that recognized through this nomination.”

Copley Chambers as an investment property to help serve the rapidly expanding class of urban workers seeking affordable, short-term lodging with easy access to workplaces and amenities.

Ownership of the building changed several times between 1925 and 1960. The property was variously known as the Copley Plaza Hotel, the Milner Hotel and the Continental. Tenancy slowed after World War II as new housing options became available and urban population growth slowed.

Post-war urban renewal and the construction of Interstate 95 through Providence resulted in the demolition of hundreds of buildings in the neighborhood, including the loss of many rooming houses, and separated Broad Street from downtown life.

A series of code violations and fires in the early 1970s forced Copley Chambers to permanently close in 1975.

Construction & Development began planning an affordable housing project at the site and eventually purchased the property from Broad LLC in 2022 for $890,000 according to the city assessors office.

historic and low-income housing tax credits, combined with other incentives, Marathon built 26 fully furnished apartments for young adults aging out of the foster care system.

“To be able to repurpose an existing building is much more valuable to the fabric of the community than building any new construction project,” said Marathon CEO and President Harry Angevine, after receiving a historic preservation award from Preserve Rhode Island for the project in 2023.

