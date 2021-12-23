Former Sacred Heart Parish acquired for luxury apartment project

WOONSOCKET – Nexus Property Management, which is based in Pawtucket, recently announced that it acquired the former Sacred Heart Parish church building in Woonsocket, with plans to transform the property into luxury apartments.

Greg Rice, Nexus Property Management’s vice president for franchise sales, made the announcement in a YouTube video from inside the Olo Street church, calling it “exciting news” for the “beautiful building.”

Rice said his company acquired the neighboring structures as well, including the neighboring three-story rectory building, a recreation center and a parking lot that can fit 100 cars.

The brick church building was constructed in 1920 and held its final Mass in 2018.

The property will be redeveloped into 20 to 25 apartments, Rice said. Nexus Property Management is working with ZDS Architecture & Interior Design on the project, although Rice did not provide a timeline for completion.

“We hope that ZDS, our architects, can make this plan happen,” Rice said.

If the apartment project is successful, Rice said, it would help alleviate some of the housing crunch that Woonsocket, and Rhode Island more broadly, is now facing, Rice said. In Woonsocket, for instance, only 62 new residential units were created in the past three years.

“We want to contribute to Rhode Island and Woonsocket’s housing availability,” Rice said. “As we all know, in Rhode Island and Woonsocket we are not seeing enough new housing that is brought to market.”

Rice said the property can be developed in a vibrant community for the families who live there.

“There’s green space,” he said. “There’s communal space. It’s a total-total win.”

Public records on the sale of the property were not immediately available from the city. Real estate agency RE/MAX Commercial listed the property for sale for $575,000.

