Former Sid Wainer & Son family farm sells for $2.8M

DARTMOUTH – A farm property that previously belonged to local wholesale produce supplier Sid Wainer & Son was recently sold for $2.8 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

The sale of the 22-acre property at 443 Barneys Joy Road in Dartmouth marked the biggest sale of the year thus far in the South Coast region of Massachusetts, said Residential Properties, citing information from the Pinergy real estate listing database.

The property was purchased by Buzzards Bay Coalition Inc., a Massachusetts nonprofit corporation that was founded in 1987 and is based in New Bedford. The organization has a mission of improving the health of the Buzzards Bay ecosystem through education, research, advocacy and conservation, including restoring wetlands and reducing the nitrogen pollution created by cranberry bogs.

The farmland, and wooded property around it, at 443 Barneys Joy Road was sold by Southcoast Inc., which is a Massachusetts-based domestic profit corporation composed of members of the Wainer family, headed by CEO Henry B. Wainer and President Alexandra Wainer Straus. The family corporation owned the property since 2009, according to the town’s online property evaluation database.

- Advertisement -

The Sid Wainer & Son company is a produce wholesaler based in New Bedford, which was acquired in 2020 by Chefs’ Warehouse Inc., a specialty food product distributor based in Ridgefield, Conn. Sid Wainer & Son distributed specialty food products for more than 100 years prior to the acquisition, a deal that the Chefs’ Warehouse said would generate about $180 million in annual net sales.

The farm property includes a 1½-story, 1,600-square-foot wood-shingle home with a gable roof structure that was constructed in 1661, with a 225-square-foot front porch, according to the online database. The home contains two bedrooms, one full bathroom, and it features hardwood floors and a chef’s kitchen.

The farm property also includes a 3,200-square-foot wood-shingle barn that was constructed in 2003, with an office, a walk-in refrigerator and an expansive preparation area, according to Residential Properties. The barn building was used “to support the farm-to-table goals of its previous owner and partnering farms,” according to the Providence-based real estate firm.

The property is located 800 feet from the Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust’s Ocean View Farm Reserve, according to Residential Properties.

Residential Properties broker associate Laurie Ammann and sales associate Brian Janes, of the firm’s OnPoint Team, served as the listing agents in the farm property sale. Ammann personally represented the buyer in the deal.

The Wainer family farm property was most recently valued by Dartmouth assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.2 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.