Former Social Enterprise Greenhouse CEO joins SEG board of directors

PROVIDENCE – Kelly Ramirez Stone is returning to the business incubator organization she helped found in 2009 in a new role.

Social Enterprise Greenhouse recently announced that Stone was appointed to the organization’s board of directors as a new member.

A Providence Business News 2011 Business Women Awards honoree, Stone led SEG as its CEO before leaving the organization in 2022 to become director of Providence College’s Donald Ryan Incubator for Entrepreneurship in the Arts & Sciences.

“I am inspired by the direction of the organization under the leadership of Julie Owens and am excited by the opportunity to work closely with the other board members, the team and the inspiring social entrepreneurs the organization supports,” Stone said in a statement.

Also joining the SEG board is Jim Cohill, the New England director of business banking for Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Cohill, SEG says, has served on the organization’s loan committee since 2022.

