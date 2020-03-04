Former U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May to speak at Brown University

PROVIDENCE – Theresa May, former United Kingdom prime minister, will speak at Brown University Wednesday during the university’s Stephen A. Ogden Jr. ’60 Memorial Lecture on International Affairs. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. and it will be open to the public.

May, the current Member of Parliament for Maidenhead and who joins the late Margaret Thatcher as being the only women in the U.K.’s history to serve as prime minister, will offer a presentation titled “Politics, Populism and Polarization: Perspectives on the Global Economy.” Brown said May’s presentation will draw on her experience as prime minister, and will be part of a moderated discussion on successes, challenges and inspirations in her lengthy career in government.

May led the U.K.’s Conservative Party in her three years as prime minister. She resigned as prime minister in June 2019 after multiple failed attempts to strike a deal with Parliament on plans for the U.K. to leave the European Union, known as Brexit.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the university’s website. Doors will open starting at 3:30 p.m. The event’s location will be provided upon registration, the university said.

