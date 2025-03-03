Former U.S. Attorney for R.I. Cunha joins Nixon Peabody

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced March 10th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Weeks after stepping down as the United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island, Zachary A. Cunha has started a new role at Nixon Peabody LLP, the firm announced Monday. Cunha resigned as the U.S. Attorney on Feb. 17 at the direction of President Donald Trump. On Monday, he joined Nixon Peabody

PROVIDENCE – Weeks after stepping down as the

United States Attorney for the District of Rhode Island, Zachary A. Cunha has started a new role at Nixon Peabody LLP, the firm announced Monday.

Cunha resigned as the U.S. Attorney on Feb. 17 at the direction of President Donald Trump. On Monday, he joined Nixon Peabody as partner in the firm’s Government Investigations & White-Collar Defense practice, which includes several former federal and state prosecutors.

“Zach [Cunha] has had a stellar reputation among his peers and across the federal bench during his career in public service,” said Robert Fisher, partner at Nixon Peabody and leader of the firm’s Government Investigations & White-Collar Defense practice. “His combination of leadership and managing investigations and cases ranging from civil RICO to civil and criminal government procurement, regulatory challenges, healthcare, and countless other types of federal litigation and enforcement distinguish Zach from many other attorneys shifting from the DOJ to private practice.”

Throughout his 20 years working with the U.S. Department of Justice, Cunha has led and managed a staff of federal prosecutors in charge of all the criminal and civil lawsuits in Rhode Island. He also ran and expanded a criminal and civil white-collar and health care fraud practice. Before coming to Rhode Island, Cunha worked in the U.S. Attorney’s offices for Massachusetts and the Eastern District of New York.

During his time as U.S. Attorney, Cunha was named to R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s Advisory Committee where he worked with colleagues from across the country who advised the DOJ on policy issues. He was also co-chair of the Steering Committee of the DOJ’s Opioid Epidemic Civil Litigation Task Force. In this role, he helped come up with and advance the DOJ’s strategy for multiple cases under the False Claims Act and Controlled Substances Act.

Before he was U.S. Attorney, Cunha was recognized with the DOJ’s highest honor – the Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service – and worked on the prosecution team that was responsible for the largest health care fraud recovery at the time.

Based on this service, Nixon Peabody says Cunha brings a unique mix of experience to clients dealing with high-stakes government investments and complicated legal issues.

“Zach [Cunha] is unique in our market as someone who can handle a wide range of government and civil investigations and civil enforcement actions,” said Armando Batastini , managing partner of Nixon Peabody’s Providence office . “He will be an immediate asset in our office, and his practice will benefit from our firm’s national platform.”