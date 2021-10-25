Former URI tennis coach pleads guilty in college admissions case

Gordon Ernst was accused of accepting more than $2 million to help the children of wealthy parents get into the school in Washington.

The 54-year-old, who has residences in Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Falmouth, Massachusetts, appeared virtually for his Monday hearing. He’ll be sentenced in March 2022.

Prosecutors, in a plea deal announced last month, recommended Ernst serve no more than four years in prison.

Ernst agreed to plead guilty to multiple counts of federal programs bribery and one count of filing a false tax return.

He’s also agreed to forfeit $3.4 million earned from the scheme, in which wealthy parents conspired with a college admissions consultant to get their children into elite schools, oftentimes as fake athletic recruits.

Ernst had been slated to face trial in November.

Several other coaches have also admitted to taking bribes, including former University of California, Los Angeles men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo, who was sentenced to eight months behind bars.

Federal prosecutors earlier this month also promised to drop their case against a former Wake Forest University coach William Ferguson if he pays a $50,000 fine and follows certain conditions.

All told, 57 people have been charged in the case, including famous parents like actors Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman. Nearly four dozen have pleaded guilty.

Ernst, who also was the personal tennis coach for former first lady Michelle Obama and her daughters, left Georgetown in 2018 after an internal investigation launched over what the school described as “irregularities in the athletic credentials” of students he was recruiting concluded that he violated admissions rules.

He was later hired by the University of Rhode Island, which claimed it wasn’t told about the admissions rules violations. He resigned from that school shortly after his arrest.

(Distributed by The Associated Press.)