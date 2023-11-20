Former Warwick home of Sen. John Chafee sells for record $3.4M

WARWICK – The legacy property that was owned by the family of the late Sen. John H. Chafee recently sold for $3.4 million, making it the highest residential sale in city history, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers in this transaction.



The unique dwelling at 1128 Ives Road was designed by Thomas Handasyd Cabot Jr. of Boston. It sits on high ground with sweeping views of conservation land of rolling meadows, a salt marsh and a bending river. Set atop a slope to maximize the scenery, the home features six bedrooms, three bathrooms and just over 2,000 square feet of living space. Also on the property, a gambrel-roofed barn topped by a cupola and four horse stalls below.

“I am thrilled to assist this wonderful family in the selling of this amazing property” said Mott’s Judy Chace, who represented the sellers with Amy I. Doorley Lucas. “Its location on the water combined with the acreage makes it very unique.”

John Chafee, the 66th governor of Rhode Island from 1962 to 1969, served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. He was appointed secretary of the Navy in 1969 and was elected as a U.S. senator in 1976. His son, Lincoln D. Chafee, was mayor of Warwick from 1993 to 1999, a senator from 1999 to 2007, and the 74th governor of Rhode Island from 2011 to 2015.

The 1128 Ives Road home was most recently valued by Warwick property assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.1 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

- Advertisement -

The sellers of the home were Lincoln, John and Zecharia Chafee. The buyers, who were represented by Nicole Hofstetter of RI Real Estate Services, was Whisper Investments LLC of Providence, according to the Warwick City Assessors Office.