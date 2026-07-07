Former Westerly Sun journalists launch The South County Star

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THE SOUTH County Star was founded by former The Westerly Sun managing editor Alex Nunes and veteran journalist Nancy Burns-Fusaro.

WESTERLY – Two longtime Rhode Island journalists launched a new nonprofit digital news outlet last month focused on covering southern Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut. The South County Star was founded by former The Westerly Sun managing editor Alex Nunes and veteran journalist Nancy Burns-Fusaro, with a mission of expanding local news coverage in communities

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