Fortune names Cranston 38th-best place for families to live in U.S.

PROVIDENCE – Cranston Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins said the city is thrilled to be named the 38th-best place in the nation for families to live by Fortune magazine.

“When a community like Cranston wins this type of accolade, it really reflects on our residents, our community organizations, and our local businesses – all of whom should be congratulated for contributing to this award,” Hopkins said in a statement on Tuesday. “This award is also indicative of Cranston’s constant focus on tackling quality-of-life issues while encouraging community engagement across our great city. It is an honor to be recognized as a model community where every resident can enjoy our great parks, restaurants, and other amenities that Cranston has to offer.”

The magazine evaluated nearly 1,900 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages and townships that had approximately 20,000 residents across all 50 states in the U.S. Researchers reviewed more than 200,000 unique data points from several critical data partners, including Caring.com, CVS Health Corp., GreatSchools, Healthgrades, IneedanA.com, Sharecare and Witlytic across five broad categories: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability.

In its ranking of the 50 best places for families to live in the nation, the magazine said that Cranston’s proximity to Providence, Warwick and Newport and easy access to major highways is part of the city’s appeal.

This proximity means a plethora of employment opportunities, educational institutions, and cultural attractions are within a short distance,” the magazine said. “There’s a lot to be said about what’s inside the boundaries of Cranston too. Garden City Center offers open-air shopping and dining with national clothing retailers, grocery stores, and restaurants all in the same complex. The city also celebrates its community with festivals such as Pawtuxet Park’s Gaspee Days Arts & Crafts Festival and the Greek Festival, where residents can experience Greek music, dance, and food.”

Cambridge, Mass., was ranked the best place in the nation for families to live, according to the report. The magazine lauded Cambridge’s access to education, Harvard Square and low crime rate.

Portsmouth, N.H., at No. 2; Silver Spring, Md., at No. 3; Tualatin, Ore., at No. 4; and Middletown, Del., at No. 5 rounded out the top five.

Other New England cities ranked included Portland, Maine, at No. 15; South Burlington, Vt., at No. 21; and Norwalk, Conn., at No. 29.