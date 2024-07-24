Fortune names Providence 47th-best place for families in U.S.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The state’s capital city is the 47th best place in U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune Well, a wellness vertical from Fortune Magazine. Fortune evaluated nearly 2,000 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages and townships that had approximately 20,000 residents across all 50 states for its third-annual Top 50 ranking. Researchers reviewed

Fortune evaluated nearly 2,000 cities, towns, suburbs, exurbs, villages and townships that had approximately 20,000 residents across all 50 states for its third-annual Top 50 ranking. Researchers reviewed more than 200,000 unique data points from sources that included Caring.com, CVS Health Corp., GreatSchools, Healthgrades, IneedanA.com, Sharecare and Witlytic across five broad categories: education, aging resources, general wellness, financial health and livability.

“Rhode Island’s capital has transformed itself from a sleepy college town to a place with a burgeoning arts and nightlife scene,” the report stated, “earning it a few nicknames such as “the Renaissance City” and “the Creative Capital.”

The magazine also identified WaterFire at Waterplace Park along the Providence River, the RISD Museum and the Providence Performing Arts Center as cultural places worth checking out. It also touted how easy it is to get around the city, plus its abundance of health care options.

“There are 26 above-average nursing homes within 50 miles, per Caring.com, and several well-regarded hospitals,” the report said. “Rhode Island Hospital is the largest in the state and its only Level I trauma center, affiliated with the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, and [The] Miriam Hospital is ranked as the No. 1 hospital in the state. The VA Providence Health Care System provides medical and mental health services for veterans.”

Silver Spring, Md., is ranked the best place in the nation for families to live. Upper Merion, Pa., Chantilly, Va., Ann Arbor Mich., and Mason, Ohio, round out the top five.

Portsmouth, N.H., is the highest among the New England cities ranked at 10th. Somerville, Mass., is 11th, South Portland, Maine is 17th, South Burlington, Vt., is 29th and Stamford, Conn., is 32nd.

This is the first time Providence has been ranked in the top 50, however it is not the first time a city from the state has been named. Cranston was ranked 38th in the 2023 ranking

