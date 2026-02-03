Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The campaign for Democratic gubernatorial challenger Helena Buonanno Foulkes pulled in $576,117 in the fourth quarter of 2025 – more than double incumbent Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s $213,000 haul. Foulkes finished the quarter strong, topping the $534,000 she raised in the previous quarter, while McKee’s fundraising slipped from the $294,813 that he raised

Foulkes finished the quarter strong, topping the $534,000 she raised in the previous quarter, while McKee’s fundraising slipped from the $294,813 that he raised in the third quarter of 2025, though he remains ahead of where he was at the same point in his 2022 campaign, according to a news release from McKee's campaign.

“Last quarter’s fundraising numbers show the enthusiasm Helena has built throughout 2025, and she enters this election year with the support to win this race and restore competency to the governor’s office,” Foulkes campaign spokesperson Angelika Pellegrino said in an emailed statement to Providence Business News. “She understands governors are on the front lines of fighting an out-of-control Trump administration and knows how important it is to have strong and effective Democratic leaders. Dan McKee is a failed governor who does not deserve an unprecedented third term.”

Pellegrino also said that Foulkes raised more than $280,000 from Rhode Islanders in the fourth quarter – more than McKee’s total haul for the quarter – and now has over $2.8 million cash on hand, highlighting the campaign’s mix of local and out-of-state support.

McKee’s campaign, which now has $1.1 million cash on hand, highlighted its own grassroots support, noting that a significant portion of Foulkes’ fourth-quarter fundraising came from out-of-state donors.

Nearly 75% of McKee contributors came from Rhode Island, according to the release, a point his team framed as proof of deep local backing.

“Rhode Islanders see exactly what’s happening: Helena Foulkes and her wealthy, out-of-state allies think they can buy the Governor’s Office for themselves — but they can’t,” McKee campaign spokesperson Christina Freundlich said in a statement.

Freundlich underscored the governor’s local focus.

“This campaign isn’t for sale. Governor McKee is the only Democrat in this race with a proven record of delivering for Rhode Islanders and the grassroots support to win big in this primary," Freundlich said. "While Helena Foulkes pours millions into trying to purchase this election, Governor McKee is building a people-powered campaign focused on standing up to Trump, taking on corporate special interests, and delivering a more affordable Rhode Island for working families.”