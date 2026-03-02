Foulkes unveils housing plan centered around a proposed millionaire’s tax

By
-
Helena B. Foulkes
GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE Helena Foulkes is proposing a comprehensive housing plan that aims to create a revolving fund for building 20,000 new homes and apartments supported by a new tax on high-income earners. /PBN PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO

PROVIDENCE – Gubernatorial candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes on Monday introduced her comprehensive “Rhode Home Program” housing plan that would create a revolving fund to finance the building 20,000 new homes and apartments supported by a new tax on high-income earners. Estimates are that the state must add tens of thousands of new housing units to

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Long-Term Energy Partnership Powers Success at Quonset Business Park

Quonset Business Park, located in North Kingstown, has long been a major driver of Rhode…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR