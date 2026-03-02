Foulkes unveils housing plan centered around a proposed millionaire’s tax

TOPICS
The plan would set aside 5% of fund dollars for rent relief for the first four years, being phased out “as more homes and apartments come online and rents decline,” according to Foulkes.There is also an emphasis on low-cost modular materials and other construction methods to decrease building costs, making Rhode Island a “Modular Home Manufacturing Hub” by attracting modular construction companies to the state. Plus, there are provisions to cut red tape by simplifying the approval processes for housing projects and using idle state-owned properties for housing development. Foulkes is also proposing a constitutional amendment to ensure the revenue generated is dedicated solely to housing initiatives to prevent future misallocation of funds. While Gov. Daniel J. McKee in his fiscal year 2027 budget proposal includes a 3% surtax on income above $1 million, indexed to inflation, that additional tax revenue generated would go to the state’s general fund. Foulkes vowed that if elected her Rhode Home Program would be audited annually, “and the Office of Inspector General will have access to any documents they need from my administration.” In response, McKee campaign spokesperson Christina Freundlich on Monday released a statement calling Foulkes’ plan “lackluster” while criticizing her record in the private sector as an executive with CVS. “After decades in corporate boardrooms prioritizing profits over people, Helena Foulkes is now asking Rhode Islanders to trust her on housing affordability – but her record makes her priorities crystal clear,” said Freundlich.
While the state has dedicated hundreds of millions of dollars to address the housing crisis, Foulkes cited national data showing Rhode Island remains last in the nation for new housing starts, with fewer than 1,000 new units added last year.“I will be a governor who will get shovels in the ground to build tens of thousands of new homes and apartments that Rhode Islanders can afford,” she said. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.