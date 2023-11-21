Founder of nanobiotech company wins R.I. Business Competition’s Pitch Contest

PROVIDENCE – Landon Begin, founder of Osteo Nano, was named the first-place winner of the Rhode Island Business Competition’s Pitch Contest that was held on Nov. 16 at the Venture Café in Providence.

Osteo Nano, which netted Begin the top prize of $500, is a provider of a nanoparticle implant coating that captures degradation-associated molecules before they have the opportunity to interact with bone tissue.

More than 24 entrepreneurs pitched their business ideas to a panel of three judges, including Steven Hughes, director of sales, Northeast region at Cox Business; Meaghan Krupa, partner at Hinckley Allen; and Gregg Tumeinski, CEO and executive vice president at Beacon Mutual Insurance Co. A total of $10,000 in cash prizes were awarded.

Anastacia Yefimenko, founder of Elcove, finished second and won $300. Elcove is a startup producing a line of home care products with the mission of a making sustainable and toxic-free lifestyle accessible to all.

Theragripper, founded by Amanda Vera, finished third and won $200. Her company has an innovative approach to treating Crohn’s disease-related gastrointestinal inflammation by utilizing a patented drug-related delivery mechanism.

