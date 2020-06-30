Four more COVID-19 deaths in R.I.; cases increase by 36

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island cases of COVID-19 increased by 36 on Monday, to 16,813, with four more deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said on Tuesday.

Deaths due to the virus now total 950 in the state.

With 3,570 tests conducted on Monday, the positive test rate was 1%. There have been 242,282 tests administered in the state to date.

Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rhode Island total 74, an increase of one day to day. Of those hospitalized, 13 are in intensive care units and 13 are on ventilators.

To date, 1,631 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals.