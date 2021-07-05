Four new health equity zones created as part of expansion pilot

PROVIDENCE – A pilot program backed by a national philanthropic organization is supporting the expansion of health equity zones across the state.

Four additional HEZs are to be created, bringing the statewide total to 15.

Warwick, Warren, the Blackstone Valley, including Cumberland, North Smithfield and Lincoln, and the 02905 ZIP code, which covers the lower South Providence area, are to receive $150,000 in annual funding to form and sustain HEZs.

The HEZs are to be backboned by the East Bay Community Action Program, the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center, Family Service of Rhode Island and the Comprehensive Community Action Program.

- Advertisement -

The four were chosen after a statewide application process.

This month, each zone will begin its yearlong contract, which may be renewed for up to four additional years depending on its success and the availability of funds.

The expansion is part of a $1 million pilot initiative by Blue Meridian Partners, a national philanthropic organization. Blue Meridian partners with One Neighborhood Builders, which convened Central Providence Opportunities and the Central Providence Health Equity Zone as part of the pilot program.

Now, the groups, along with state and local health officials, are aiming to further expand HEZs across the state by working with residents, community organizations and state agencies.

The Rhode Island Foundation, in partnership with the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the R.I. Department of Health, is managing funding for the pilot program.

Health equity zones are collaborative efforts between residents and leaders, diverse community groups and others who identify and work to resolve issues that are affecting individual communities’ health.

“Recognizing the power and promise of the HEZ initiative, it only made sense to invest in its expansion,” said Jennifer Hawkins, executive director of ONE Neighborhood Builders. “The entire Central Providence Opportunities team looks forward to sharing the lessons we have learned about the connections between comprehensive community development and improved economic mobility – and, consequently, improved health outcomes.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.