Four R.I. minority-owned businesses receive grants from Citizens Bank

PROVIDENCE – Four minority-owned small businesses in Rhode Island have received $15,000 grants each from Citizens Bank, according to a news release.

The local funding is part of a larger $1.5 million in grants distributed to 100 minority small businesses across the bank’s service areas as part of its previously announced efforts to “drive social equity and economic advancement in underserved communities.”

In addition to funding, recipients can also receive free business mentorship services through SCORE.

Local recipients are AllWire Solutions Inc., Minaie Adult Day Care, INCRED-A-BOWL Food Truck, and Ocean State Deck & Fence.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.