Four regional schools included in U.S. News online program rankings

PROVIDENCE – Four universities within Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass., appeared in multiple rankings by U.S. News and World Report for being among higher-education institutions with the best online programs across the country.

Bryant University, Johnson & Wales University, Salve Regina University and the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth were included in the 2020 rankings released Tuesday, one less local school than in last year’s rankings. New England Institute of Technology and the University of Rhode Island, which were part of last year’s rankings, were not among the schools listed this year, while Salve is listed for the first time.

According to a media release, U.S. News’ rankings looked at more than 1,600 online bachelor’s and master’s degree programs from around the country, and seven disciplines were evaluated in the master’s criteria, such as nursing, business and engineering.

There were also 18 new specialty rankings, including civil engineering, special education, nursing administration and others, that were factored into U.S. News’ breakdown of schools, the release states.

Johnson & Wales University

The Providence-based university is ranked in four lists, one fewer than last year, with its highest rank being No. 48 overall in the best online master’s criminal justice list. JWU is also ranked No. 91 in the business/non-MBA programs list, tied with UMass Dartmouth at No. 113 in the bachelor’s degree list and No. 185 in the online MBA programs list.

Salve Regina University

The Newport-based private university appears in one list, the MBA list, where the school is ranked No. 191.

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

The Dartmouth-based state university is ranked in five lists, similar to last year, for 2020. The school’s highest-noted rank is No. 82 in the business/non-MBA programs list. In addition to being on the online MBA programs list, UMass Dartmouth is also on the MBA list (No. 95) and on the online master’s in nursing list (tied at No. 117 with four other schools). UMass Dartmouth received a rank of No. 45-No. 58 in the master’s information technology programs list, but did not note a specific rank.

Bryant University was given a rank of No. 245-No. 321 in the MBA list, with no actual rank noted.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.