Four-story apartment building approved for Federal Hill

PROVIDENCE – A developer who initially planned to build a 43-unit apartment building at 17 Marcello St. in Federal Hill on Tuesday received approval for a slightly smaller building.
The Marcello Street Apartments project will now have 29 apartments over four stories, with a full basement. It will face an undeveloped lot, rather than Marcello Street, which will be developed later into a plaza, according to the planning notes.
The project is expected to create 20 two-bedroom units, with the remainder of the apartments divided among one-bedrooms and one-bedrooms with dens.
The site is zoned for multi-use purposes but the orientation toward Adams Street will require a waiver. No parking will be created and none is required because the building lot is less than 10,000 square feet, according to the city planning documents.
David Caprio, the developer, is working with Providence-based ZDS Architecture & Interior Design.
The Providence City Plan Commission approved the new plans in its meeting Tuesday.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.
