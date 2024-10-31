Fowler’s Rocks estate in Jamestown sells for record-breaking $12.3M

JAMESTOWN – A historic waterfront estate known as Fowler’s Rocks recently sold for $12.3 million, making it the highest single-family home sale in the town’s history and the most expensive home sale in Rhode Island for 2024 as of late October, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller.

Built in 1892 on 6 acres of land overlooking the East Passage of Narragansett Bay, the 340 East Shore Road home contains 6,500 square feet of living space, six bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to Lila Delman Compass, which cited the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service for the home sale records set by this transaction. The home was designed by famed architect Charles L. Bevins, the real estate firm said.

The property comes with a deep-water dock, a boat lift, two moorings and a seaside pavilion with a fireplace, the real estate firm said.

The home also comes with a 700-square-foot inground pool and spa, along with a covered, 1,400-square-foot wraparound porch, rolling lawns with specimen trees, stone walls and a koi pond garden, the real estate firm said.

Part of the home is a dedicated two-bedroom guest wing, the real estate firm said. The home features a newly remodeled kitchen with a butler’s pantry, the firm said.

The primary suite comes with its own sitting room, a fireplace and an en suite bathroom, and opens up to the wraparound balcony, which features panoramic views of Narragansett Bay, the real estate firm said.

The home was most recently valued by Jamestown assessors in fiscal 2024 as being worth $5.34 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. Of that total, $2.97 million is attributed to the 5.91 acres of land.

Cynthia Moretti and Bob Bailey, both of the Lila Delman Compass Jamestown office, represented the seller in this transaction. The buyer was represented by a non-MLS member, according to the Zillow page for the property.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale, the estate was sold by Robert Vincent, as trustee of the Robert Vincent 2010 Trust. The property was purchased by 340 ESR LLC, a limited liability company based in Naples, Fla., in the care of Dave Duffell, according to the warranty deed and business incorporation records kept online by the R.I. Secretary of State’s Office.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @LaRockObama.