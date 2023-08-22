Fox Sports’ Cowherd buys ‘Highland Lodge’ in Westerly for $8.5M

WESTERLY – A prominent national sports broadcaster has recently become Watch Hill’s latest prominent resident, and now calls “Highland Lodge” home.

Additionally, the sportscaster’s new home is the highest such sale in the state so far this year.

Fox Sports Radio’s Colin Cowherd, along with his wife Anne, on Aug. 10 purchased the 1900-era 5,168-square-foot shingle-style home at 2 Ninigret Ave. for $8.5 million. The property, according to Lila Delman Real Estate Inc. who announced the sale, features eight bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms.

The Cowherds purchased the home from Steven C. Tighe, according to town records, and it is valued by the town at $4.7 million. Along with the home being the highest sale in Rhode Island so far this year, it was also the highest sale in the town of Westerly since Treasure Hill, at 2 Kidd’s Way, was sold late last year for $17.7 million.

Lori Joyal, associate broker of Lila Delman Compass’ Watch Hill office, represented the seller and facilitated for the buyer in this transaction, Lila Delman said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.