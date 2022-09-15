FoxRock Properties acquires Pawtucket industrial building for $10.5M

PAWTUCKET – A Quincy, Mass.-based commercial real estate firm named FoxRock Properties recently bought a 149,000-square-foot industrial building at 500 Narragansett Park Drive in Pawtucket for $10.5 million.

FoxRock Properties, established in 2007, has an investment portfolio spanning more than 4 million square feet of medical, retail, office and industrial space, according to the company’s website. FoxRock Properties also owns industrial properties at 55 Dupont Drive in Providence, and flex/office space at 1 Albion Road in Lincoln.

The one-floor 500 Narragansett Park Drive property remains occupied by Visual Creations Inc., which was founded in 1980 and manufactures tailored retail display fixtures, along with its signware division Rose Displays.

A real estate holding company affiliated with Visual Creations, managed by its CEO and president, Jay Long, sold the industrial property on Aug. 24 to a limited liability company established by FoxRock called FoxRock 500 Narragansett Realty LLC, according to a copy of the warranty deed, which is a public record documenting the sale.

This comes after Visual Creations moved to Pawtucket 12 years ago from its former mill buildings in Providence, buying the 500 Narragansett Park Drive property for $2.35 million in December 2009.

The building was formerly occupied by Honeywell International Inc. before Visual Creations arrived, investing $1 million on interior demolitions and rebuilding.

The industrial property, built in 1975 on a 14-acre site, was most recently valued by Pawtucket assessors in 2021 as being worth $3.59 million, according to public records made available online by the city. The site also includes 120,000 square feet of paved surface for parking, according to city records.

