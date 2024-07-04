Freeman House sale for $4.7M is third-highest home sale in city history

PROVIDENCE – A historic colonial known as the Clarke F. Freeman House, which was constructed in 1929, sold for the second time this year for a price that made it the third-most-expensive home ever sold in Providence, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 30 Freeman Parkway home recently sold for $4.77 million, which is also the second-highest single-family home sale in Providence year to date, according to Residential Properties, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 6,550-square-foot home sold previously in January this year for $2.8 million, which made it the first home in Providence to sell for more than $2 million in 2024.

The home previously included six bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, but a recent redesign created an additional bathroom on the second floor and doubled the size of a third-floor bathroom, according to Residential Properties.

The redesign was done by Hill & Harbor Design + Build, according to Residential Properties, and it also involved the strategic removal of an underutilized back staircase and increasing the size of the kitchen, according to the real estate firm. The kitchen now features a 10-foot-long walnut island, marble countertops and new appliances. The other bathrooms were also renovated in the redesign, along with new air conditioning systems.

The red-brick home, located in the Freeman Plat Historic District a few blocks down from Brown University and Blackstone Park, also features a rooftop deck overlooking the city, according to Residential Properties.

The home was most recently valued by Providence property assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $1.89 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

Residential Properties sales associate Derek Simpson, known for purchasing and flipping homes, represented himself as the listing agent in the recent sale, while Residential Properties sales associate Michael J. Sweeney, of the Sweeney Advisory Group, represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Simpson to 30 Freeman LLC, a limited liability company, which has no manager listed on its articles of organization, obtained through the R.I. Department of State’s online corporate database.

