Freeman Plat colonial on East Side of Providence sells for $1.25M

PROVIDENCE – A colonial constructed in 1920, located in the Freeman Plat National Historic District on the city’s East Side, recently sold for $1.25 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The sale of 30 Abbottsford Court marked the 67th single-family home sale to exceed $1 million in Providence so far this year, according to Residential Properties, which represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Set high in a corner lot, the 4,357-square-foot house contains an en suite bedroom on the first floor, with three more bedrooms on the second floor, along with a total of three full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

The two-story home features hardwood floors, high ceilings and the original early 20th-century moldings, according to the real estate firm.

The living room of the home has a fireplace, located next to a custom-built home office, a playroom and a dining room, with a kitchen opening to a deck and fenced-in backyard, according to Residential Properties.

The home also features a mudroom and a laundry room, with another laundry area on the second floor, the real estate firm said.

The 0.18-acre property, located close to Wayland Square, also comes with a detached two-car garage.

The Freeman Plat area is a 50-acre swath of once swampy land that was developed between 1916 and 1929 by John Freeman, with the homes built there known for their “revivalist domestic architecture,” according to its entry for the National Register of Historic Places. The district was added to the register in 1995.

The property was most recently valued in fiscal year 2022 by Providence assessors as being worth $950,000, according to online city property assessment records.

The home was sold by Stephen Griffin and Christine Griffin to Andra Shea and Barry Shea, of Barrington, according to a copy of the warranty deed, which is a public record made available online by the city.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.