Frozen Clam Dip raises record $14K for Mentor Rhode Island

WARWICK – The only New Year’s Day polar plunge to feature an obstacle course set a high-water mark for funds raised in the event’s history.

The ninth annual Laid-back Fitness Frozen Clam Dip & Obstaplunge, held Jan. 1 at Goddard Memorial State Park Beach in Warwick, raised $14,177 to support Mentor Rhode Island, a nonprofit that offers mentoring services to youths around the Ocean State. The amount is the most raised in a single event in the obstaplunge’s history.

According to a news release, more than 200 participants chose between taking a cold swim in Narragansett Bay or doing the American Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course that preceded the dip. The event has raised more than $67,600 for Mentor Rhode Island since 2012. The nonprofit experienced an increased need for donations in 2018 after losing more than $100,000 of funding for its Warwick mentor program, the release states.

“The awareness and funds this event generates helps us provide local youth one-on-one relationships with mentors who inspire and support them and, in the spirit of discomfort, reminds us that we can overcome life’s obstacles with support and camaraderie,” said Jo-Ann Schofield, CEO and president of Mentor Rhode Island, in a statement.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor and he also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.