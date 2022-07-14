FUJIFILM Electronic Materials U.S.A. Inc. will invest $350M to expand U.S. operations

NORTH KINGSTOWN – FUJIFILM Electronic Materials U.S.A. Inc. will invest $350 million during its fiscal 2021-23 period, which runs now through March 31, 2024, to help further expand the film manufacturer and supplier’s U.S. operations, FUJIFILM announced Wednesday.

FUJIFILM said the U.S. investment is part of the Tokyo-based company’s $1 billion planned global investment into various operational aspects, including electronic materials, capital investment, and research and development enhancements. The U.S. investment, FUJIFILM said, will support the company’s development and manufacturing of semiconductor materials, including chemical mechanical polishing and photolithography-related materials.

Also, the investment will help with continued expansion of research and development equipment, quality and manufacturing at FUJIFILM’s four U.S. locations – Rhode Island, Arizona, Texas and California. Plus, the company hopes to add at least 120 employees across the U.S. by the end of 2024, FUJIFILM said.

FUJIFILM spokesperson Daniel Carpenter told Providence Business News Thursday that the company will expand its manufacturing and quality equipment at the Quonset Point facility. Of the new employees to come on board companywide, FUJIFILM is slated to add 40 in Rhode Island, he said. Currently, 160 employees work for FUJIFILM in North Kingstown.

In a statement, FUJIFILM Electronic Materials U.S.A. Inc. CEO and President Brian O’Donnelly said the company recognizes the importance the materials it makes and supplies to other manufacturers as “enabling many of the changes we see in our everyday lives, and this additional investment will ensure Fujifilm continues its growth as a leading solutions provider in this space.”

