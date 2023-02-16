Fully leased, 7,200-square-foot Cranston building sells for $755K

CRANSTON – The fully leased Encon commercial mixed-use building overlooking Interstate 95 in Cranston recently sold for $755,000, according to two local real estate agencies.

The two-level building located at 11 Auburn St. spans 7,200 square feet, divided into six units, which were fully leased upon closing of the property sale on Jan. 30, according to Albert Realtors, the listing broker in the real estate transaction.

Albert Realtors agent Carole Scaralia was the listing broker, while Jimmy Rainieri of Empire Real Estate Group was the selling agent.

The property, which was on the market for 39 days, contains tenants, including Picture Perfect Dental Studio and Encon Pest & Termite Control, according to the real estate firms involved with the sale.

The seller in the deal was Encon Properties LLC, which has owned the property since 2010, the real estate firms said. The Cranston-based limited liability company is affiliated with the pest control company and its owner David Quagan, according to its corporate filings.

The buyer in the real estate deal was Bordello Realty LLC, the firms said.

The Auburn Street property was most recently valued by Cranston assessors as being worth $330,000, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The concrete and cinder building is located on a 0.11-acre property, according to the database. The building was constructed in 1985, according to the database.

The property is zoned for industrial, office and warehouse use, according to the database.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.