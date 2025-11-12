- Economy
Who will pay for Ocean State 2026 World Cup tourism efforts?
Updated at 3:59 p.m.
According a report by the Boston Globe, the organization initially sought to raise at least $100 million through corporate sponsorships but has only secured about $20 million to date, a majority from local companies.Asked if he would support Rhode Island tax-dollars going toward the effort, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi said because he has not received any legislative ask, “it would be too premature to comment.” “Once a request is made, it will be given careful consideration, and it will go through the legislative budget process,” he said. Discussions about the tournament's impact haven't been limited to just the benefits. According to the Sept. 25 meeting minutes of the R.I. Convention Center Authority finance committee, board members expressed concerns about booking the convention center for events and conferences during the tournament. Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau Vice President of Sales and Services Thomas Riel said the World Cup “throws a curveball" into the busy months of June and July "because there are no hotels rooms available to book any meetings or conventions." He also added that the bureau "won’t have the capacity to take on additional events, as hotels will already be booked and attendees will have nowhere to stay." RICCA Executive Director Daniel P. McConaghy on Wednesday said the authority is not playing a direct role in the World Cup preparations, referring questions to Ocean State 2026 and the PWVCB. Meanwhile, Newport Mayor Charlie Holder, who serves as a board member of the Newport & Bristol County Convention & Visitor Bureau, also known as Discover Newport, said the organization is in the process of launching its own marketing campaign to lure spenders further south. "We are going to be using Newport as an attraction and letting [visitors] know they are just a day trip away," he said. Holder is confident in Ocean State 2026 and state officials but said that during their most recent meeting with Discover Newport "they didn't really have a full blown out plan." "So we aren't waiting for someone else to do something. We are going to be a little bit more proactive about it," he said. (UPDATE: Adds Boston 2026 has only raised only secured about $20 million of the $100 million it seeks to raise.) Chris Allen is a PBN Staff Writer. You may reach him at Allen@pbn.com.