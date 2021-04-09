G-Form acquired by Conn.-based holding company

PROVIDENCE – G-Form LLC on Friday announced it has been acquired by Eldridge, a holding company headquartered in Greenwich Conn.

Terms of the deal, which closed in December 2020, were not disclosed.

G-Form, an athlete-protection apparel company, will continue to operate out of its Providence location and under the G-Form brand. A company spokesman said that the acquisition supports the company’s Rhode Island operations with opportunities to scale up.

“We are excited about our partnership with Eldridge and this next phase of growth for G-Form,” said Glen “Gava” Giovanucci, CEO of G-Form. “Eldridge is widely known for its deep expertise in sports and media. We believe their ownership and support will provide new opportunities to expand our range of products, scale international distribution, enter new sports and nonsports industries, and increase production of our game-changing SmartFlex technology.”

G-Form employs 100 workers globally, including 70 employees across its corporate headquarters in Providence and manufacturing facility in North Smithfield.

“G-Form’s pioneering use of polymer technology and flexible, lightweight designs offers athletes protection tailored specifically to their needs,” said Tony Minella, co-founder and president of Eldridge. “We believe in Gava and the G-form team’s ability to deliver innovative, best-in-class protective gear across sports and other industries where protection is paramount.”