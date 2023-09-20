Gansett Craft Chocolate wins five International Chocolate Awards

NARRAGANSETT – An Ocean State chocolate-making duo took home five honors at the International Chocolate Awards’ Americas division earlier this month.

Gansett Craft Chocolate, composed of father-daughter team Steven and Ella Schneider, won gold in the competition’s 50% milk chocolate category for the U.S., and silver in the overall Americas ranking for the same category.

The business also won a silver award for its Dark Chocolate Brown Butter Sage product, and two bronze awards for its coffee milk chocolate and dark chocolate raspberry varieties.

The Narragansett-based business will next advance to the International Chocolate Awards’ global competition, which will take place in Italy in November.

Founded in June 2022, Gansett Craft Chocolate makes bean-to-bar chocolate with an emphasis on flavor derived from cocoa beans, rather than sugar.

The recent wins stand as a testament to Rhode Island’s food manufacturing ecosystem, Steve and Ella Schneider said in a statement.

“Awards of this caliber continue to put South County and Little Rhody on the stage nationally and globally for excellence in small business craft food products,” they wrote.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.