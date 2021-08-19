Garden City Center adds 8 retailers

CRANSTON – Garden City Center recently announced the addition of eight brands joining the shopping plaza, either through pop-up spaces or retail locations.

Pop-up operations include Ohanga, an art and artisanal marketplace, and Booty by Brabants, a seller of workout attire, which opened earlier this summer.

Retailers finding space are Aerie, an apparel store; Skin Spa New York, offering skincare and beauty treatments; Ulta, a cosmetic, fragrance and hair care operation; and Sunglass Hut, an international retailer of sunglasses and sunglass accessories, will return to the property.

In addition, Providence Diamond will have a new showroom at Garden City Center, while Jos. A. Bank will sell men’s clothing and accessories following its relocation to the plaza.

- Advertisement -

“These exciting new additions to Garden City Center add even more offerings for shopping, dining, relaxation and self-care than ever before,” said Joe Koechel, general manager of Garden City Center, in a statement. “Our lifestyle destination has offerings for the entire family, and we are proud to continue to grow and evolve Garden City Center to meet the needs of our loyal shoppers.”

Garden City Center was acquired by Boston-based developer WS Development in January of 2020.

Cassius Shuman is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Shuman@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @CassiusShuman.