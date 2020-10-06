Garland Writing Instruments closing due to pandemic

COVENTRY – Garland Writing Instruments is closing due to the impacts of COVID-19, owner Rick Becker told WPRO-AM 630 on Tuesday.

The company expects to close at the end of the month but is still taking orders until then.

Garland started out in 1927, originally as a pencil manufacturer. It evolved into a three-generation family business, switching from pencils to pens after they grew in popularity in the 1940s.

Becker purchased the company in May 2013 from Louise Lanoie, whose grandfather founded the business.

Becker said that the pandemic slowed promotional work, and the cancellation of trade shows hurt the company’s orders. The company also had difficulty sourcing components for face shields that it was making to supplement a decline in pen sales.

Becker also said that the company had been doing well prior to the pandemic.

Company assets are for sale, including the product line and building.

The company had 12 employees before the pandemic. A few employees have already left the company due to the pandemic.

Becker said that the company was the last midrange pen company still manufacturing in the United States.