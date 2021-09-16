Garrison colonial home in Barrington sells for $1.1M

BARRINGTON – A Garrison colonial home sold recently for $1.1 million, one of 41 real estate transactions in the town to top $1 million so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers.

The 3,666-square-foot home at 77 Massasoit Ave. was constructed in 1969 on an acre of land, with five bedrooms, three bathrooms and two fireplaces, according to town property records. It was last owned by David and Tara Suarez, according to public records.

The buyers were not disclosed by Residential Properties.

In addition to the two-story main house, the property includes an in-law apartment, along with a sunroom that opens to a rear deck.

