Gas prices continue to fall in R.I., Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island has dropped to $3.27 per gallon, 5 cents less than last week and 9 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

The agency said Monday the main reason is the oil price, which fell into the mid $70s per barrel, nearly $5 cheaper than a week ago.

“The cost for oil accounts for 55% of what we pay at the pump, so higher or lower oil costs will play a major role in the price we pay when fueling up,” Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast, said in a statement.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.86 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.22 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.79 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas decreased by 5 cents from a week ago, to $3.29 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $3.62 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.87 per gallon on Monday, while premium gas averaged $4.20 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.82 per gallon.