Gas prices dip in R.I., Mass. amid tepid demand

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island is $3.57 per gallon, down 6 cents from last week and 3 cents below the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

“Domestic gasoline prices have continued their daily decline despite uncertainty and volatility gripping oil markets last week after the outbreak of war in Israel and fresh sanctions against Russia for selling oil for more than $60 a barrel in violation of earlier price caps imposed by G7 nations in response to last year’s invasion of Ukraine,” said AAA Northeast senior spokesperson Mark Schieldrop. “Meanwhile, domestic oil production reached an all-time high last week and demand remains tepid, which suggest further price drops at the pump in the weeks ahead.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $4.18 per gallon, premium gas averaged $4.53 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.50 per gallon, AAA Northeast said.

The price of regular gas in the Rhode Island one year ago was $3.54 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline is $3.65 per gallon, down 5 cents from last week.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $4.19 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.54 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.50 per gallon.

The price of regular gas in Massachusetts one year ago was $3.60 per gallon.