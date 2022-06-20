Gas prices dip in R.I., Mass.; Biden considers tax holiday

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island fell to $4.93 per gallon, nine cents less than last week and 5 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.97 per gallon.

President Joe Biden said Monday that he’s considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving Americans as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.

“Yes, I’m considering it,” Biden told reporters. “I hope to have a decision based on the data — I’m looking for [a decision] by the end of the week.”

The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare Americans from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA.

On Sunday in an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed an openness to a federal gas tax holiday to give motorists some relief.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $5.44 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $5.74 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $6.23 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas decreased 4 cents from a week ago to $5.00 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Massachusetts was $2.95 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $5.41 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $5.69 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $6.17 per gallon.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report)