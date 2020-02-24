Gas prices in R.I., Mass. hold this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline held at $2.46 per gallon this week, 1 cent below the national average of $2.47 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.



Prices in Rhode Island were 10 cents lower one year prior. This week, prices ranged 71 cents, from $2.29 to $3 per gallon.

“Gasoline prices are likely to fluctuate in the coming weeks, but not drastically, as the winter driving season nears its end and refineries undergo maintenance,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “This is the typical trend this time of year.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.80 per gallon, ranging from $2.57 to $3.03 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.98 per gallon, ranging from $2.77 to $3.15 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.96 per gallon, ranging from $2.76 to $3.09 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the price of regular gas averaged $2.44 per gallon, unchanged from the previous week, 3 cents below the national average and 8 cents higher year over year. Prices ranged 83 cents from $2.22 to $3.05 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.74 per gallon, ranging from $2.49 to $3.19 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.94 per gallon, ranging from $2.69 to $3.45 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.94 per gallon, ranging from $2.58 to $3.29 per gallon.