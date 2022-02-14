Gas prices jump 5 cents in R.I., 6 cents in Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island rose 5 cents, to $3.49 per gallon – the same as the national average – AAA Northeast said on Monday.

The main culprit behind the recent climb in pump prices remains the high cost of crude oil, which is stubbornly bobbing around $90 per barrel. Moderating winter weather and optimism over a potential fading of the omicron variant have led to an increase in gas demand.

“More drivers fueling up here coupled with a persistent tight supply of oil worldwide provides the recipe for higher prices at the pump,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “And unfortunately for consumers, it does not appear that this trend will change anytime soon.”

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.47 per gallon.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.83 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.10 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.90 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas rose 6 cents week to week, to $3.50 per gallon, a cent above the national average.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.77 per gallon Monday.

Premium gas averaged $3.99 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $3.90 per gallon.