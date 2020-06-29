Gas prices rise 3 cents in R.I., Mass. this week

PROVIDENCE – Prices of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline rose 3 cents week to week to $2.09 per gallon in Rhode Island, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

Rhode Island’s price was 8 cents lower than the national average of $2.17 per gallon and 61 cents lower than prices at this time last year.

“While overall travel projections are down, those who head out for July 4 and beyond are expected to drive to their destinations,” Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, said in a statement. “This increased demand is leading to higher gas prices, though motorists will still pay much less than they did a year ago.”

Prices ranged 40 cents, from $1.89 to $2.29 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.50 per gallon, ranging from $2.14 to $2.69 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.67 per gallon, ranging from $2.34 to $2.99 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.68 per gallon, ranging from $2.49 to $2.90 per gallon.

The average price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $2.06 per gallon, an increase of 3 cents week to week and a decline of 58 cents year over year. Prices were 11 cents below the national average.

Prices in the Bay State ranged 60 cents, from $1.79 to $2.39 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.24 per gallon, ranging from $2.09 to $2.49 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.49 per gallon, ranging from $2.25 to $2.99 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.62 per gallon, ranging from $2.19 to $3.19 per gallon.