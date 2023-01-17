Gas prices rise in R.I., dip in Mass.

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island ticked up to $3.26 per gallon on Tuesday, 2 cents more than last week and 1 cent lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

“Gas prices locally are in a bit of a winter lull, and supplies of oil and gasoline are sufficient to meet demand,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.90 per gallon on Tuesday.

Premium gas averaged $4.23 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.11 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas decreased by 1 cent from a week ago, to $3.31 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $3.36 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $3.89 per gallon on Tuesday.

Premium gas averaged $4.23 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.07 per gallon.